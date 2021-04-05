$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of SANM opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

