$1.41 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report $1.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $11.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $181.50 million, with estimates ranging from $60.11 million to $256.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) EPS.

RETA stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $186.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

