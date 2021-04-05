$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $251.42. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

