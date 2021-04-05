105,330 Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 105,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

CRON opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRON. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

