10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $1,383,975.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $1,383,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,792,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TXG opened at $185.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

