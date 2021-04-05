151 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.58 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.99 and its 200 day moving average is $243.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

