16,092 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $299.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.70. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $187.13 and a one year high of $300.58.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.