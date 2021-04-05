1,900 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.