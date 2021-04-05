19,411 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

