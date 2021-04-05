198 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 47,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $367.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

