21,856 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 85.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. 122,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

