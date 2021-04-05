22,480 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 264,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 111,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,330,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

