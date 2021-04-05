229 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

AMD traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $80.53. 868,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,163,691. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

