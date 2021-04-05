2,491 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

