2,653 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Patron Partners Advisors LLC

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $228.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average of $205.12. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

