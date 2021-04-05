$273.50 Million in Sales Expected for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will announce $273.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands reported sales of $233.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $740.35 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $849.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI opened at $18.16 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $967.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.