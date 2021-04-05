$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $28.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.66 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $169.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $205.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.63 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $319.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.