$284.73 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $284.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.75 million and the lowest is $281.70 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $283.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $998.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.91. 8,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,740. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,369. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

