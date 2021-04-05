29,179 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Bought by Patron Partners Advisors LLC

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,885,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 439.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,237,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,263 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,443,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 978,872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000.

BAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. 787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

