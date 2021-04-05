300 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000.

SEER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at $39,186,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

SEER stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,787. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

