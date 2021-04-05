3,500 Shares in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GP. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ GP opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $484.95 million and a PE ratio of -178.68. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.