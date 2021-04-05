3,870 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in nCino by 2,181.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at $21,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last ninety days.

NCNO stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

