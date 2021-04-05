$4.74 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91. FedEx posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $17.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.45 to $18.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $20.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.