44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. 265,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,375,637. The company has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

