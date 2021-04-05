44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after buying an additional 2,866,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 163,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,563,496. The firm has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

