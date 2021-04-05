44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.52. 15,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $199.16 and a one year high of $379.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

