44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,683. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

