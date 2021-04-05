44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Asbury Automotive Group makes up approximately 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$196.71 on Monday. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,294. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

