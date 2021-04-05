$463.65 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce sales of $463.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.56 million to $480.74 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $358.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

