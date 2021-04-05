4,963 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,495 shares of company stock valued at $24,404,761 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

BILL opened at $149.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.21. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.