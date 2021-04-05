5:01 Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 12th (NASDAQ:FVAM)

5:01 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 12th. 5:01 Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVAM opened at $10.00 on Monday. 5:01 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

