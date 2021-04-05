5,235 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.13. 48,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.77 and a one year high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

