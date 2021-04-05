5,400 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashmore Group plc lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $52.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMAB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

