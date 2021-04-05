580 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $482.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average of $413.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $240.58 and a 12-month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

