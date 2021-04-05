$6.34 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings per share of $6.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.46 and the lowest is $6.20. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

