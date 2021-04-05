$650.00 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $650.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.40 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $535.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,648. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.88. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $196.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 416.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

