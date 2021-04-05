7,780 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 254.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

