8,211 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Acquired by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.25. 101,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246,371. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.