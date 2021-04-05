$91.43 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce sales of $91.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.20 million and the highest is $101.08 million. Euronav reported sales of $383.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $582.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $680.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $816.27 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $884.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in Euronav by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EURN stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.