Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr Sells 20,445 Shares

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 5th, Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit