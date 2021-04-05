ACE (TokenStars) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ACE)

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 80.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One ACE (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded 80.5% lower against the US dollar. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $7,129.92 and $5.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACE (TokenStars) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00677403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028570 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Profile

ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 coins and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 coins. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars . The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenStars, a blockchain company plans to tokenize aspiring celebrities careers. TokenStars aims to provide funding resources to sportsmen and other celebrities at the young age and to decentralize talent sourcing and promotion. Token holders can get compensations for successful players recommendations, localizing content, growing players fan bases and referring investors via a generous Bounty program. TokenStars will use the shared infrastructure and launch the new verticals to tokenize aspiring celebrities, including football, poker, basketball, hockey, cinema actors, musicians, models. “

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACE (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACE (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACE (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.