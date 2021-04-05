AceD (ACED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,876.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One AceD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $104,876.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

