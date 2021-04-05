Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Cowen

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $133.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.71 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.09.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.