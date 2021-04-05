Add.xyz (ADD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $224,128.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00675093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

ADD is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 tokens. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

Add.xyz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.