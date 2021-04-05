Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.47.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

