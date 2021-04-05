Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas to an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.67.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.