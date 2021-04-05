AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. AECOM reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

ACM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.48. 7,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. AECOM has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

