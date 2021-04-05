Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) vs. Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Financial Survey

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aethlon Medical and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 128.12%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 38.82 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.11 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 6.87 $560,000.00 $0.01 358.00

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

