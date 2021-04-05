Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.40.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:A traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,570. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.74. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

