Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Earns Sell Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

